Wallace Hayden Sullivan, Sr., 83, of Fredericksburg went to be with Jesus on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home. Wallace was a hardworking, selfless, devoted Christian. He served our country in the Army Reserve, spent many years working at VEPCO and Mt. Vernon Sleep Center, and was his wife's biggest support with Hughes Home Assisted Living & Daycare in downtown Fredericksburg. Wallace loved baseball, good ice cream, and being the one you could always count on. Wallace loved his house being full of family and his memory lives with his wife, Lorraine Sullivan; children Wallace Hayden "Wally" Sullivan, Jr. (Glenny), Daryl Sullivan (Deborah) and Cassandra Fitzgerald (Jerry); 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother Leroy Sullivan (Jackie). The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Monday, January 6 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Colonial Heights Christian Church
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Colonial Heights Christian Church
