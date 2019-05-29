Emma B. Summers, 92, of Falmouth passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Emma was a life-long resident of Stafford County and the daughter of the late Temple and Janie Brooks. She was a graduate of Falmouth High School and a member of Falmouth Baptist Church, where she served many years as a Sunday school teacher for young children. Emma was a devoted wife and mother. She was selfless, kind, loving, and whether it be a card, a phone call or a visit, it all meant the world to her. Emma loved her family, her friends and especially the Lord. Survivors include her son, James Michael Summers of Stafford, one sister, Margaret Estes of Fredericksburg and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Summers, granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Summers, four brothers, Aubrey, Cleveland, Monroe and Temple Brooks, and two sisters, Ethel Powers and Myrtle Brown. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Leslie Powers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Falmouth Baptist Church, 302 Colonial Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22405 or to any charity of choice. "To be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8 Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.