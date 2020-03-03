Roger O. Sutherland Sr., 77, of Fairview Beach passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home. Roger was born on July 13, 1942 in Keyser, WV. He was the son of the late John and Maxine (Rotruck) Sutherland. Roger served in the United States Army, then had a 33 year career with Volkswagen/Audi of America from which he retired. During his retirement, he enjoyed working weekends at his shop selling mopeds and ATV's, and watching National's Baseball and Redskins Football. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Joanne Sutherland; children Roger O. Sutherland Jr. (Jane) of Stafford, Joseph Sutherland (Wendy) of Lumberton, NJ., and Regina Lange (Paul) of King George; five grandchildren Erica, Zachary, Maya, Madison, and Marleigh; three great-grandchildren; sister Brenda Linton of Keyser; and sister-in-law Judy Sutherland. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jones; and brothers Fred and Bill Sutherland. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 at the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any remembrances be made in the form of a donation to a charity that benefits Alzheimer's disease or Dementia. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.