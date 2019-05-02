Mary Anne Kimman Sutton, 92, of Fredericksburg, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Mary Anne was born in Fredericksburg on June 12, 1926 to John William Kimman and Mary Griffin Kimman. She grew up on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg and on a dairy farm in McHenry, Virginia. After attending Mary Washington College, she began her career with the Federal Government. Mary Anne's early assignments took her to Turkey, France, and Germany and foretold a lifelong love of travel. She was a free-spirited Southern lady born with a suitcase in her hand. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Georgia and Michael Buchanan, Caroline and Frederick Morris; granddaughters Annie Kimman Morris and Carrie McNeal Morris; niece Patricia Paquette; nephew John W. Kimman II; and sister-in-law, Lucille Kimman. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Col. John W. Kimman, Jr.; and her husband, Col. Jimmy C. Sutton. A service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Kincheloe Spay and Neuter Clinic, 452 TV Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 or Micah Ecumenical Ministries, 1013 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.