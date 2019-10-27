Willard Suydam, 90, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Mr. Suydam grew up on a farm and enjoyed telling stories of his childhood. He was a skilled auto mechanic and enjoyed coin collecting, woodworking and researching Native American artifacts. Mr. Suydam was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be sorely missed by all his friends and loved ones. Survivors include his daughters, Irene Repanshek (Lawrence), Mary Dosch (Kenneth), and Cathy Rodak (Robert); grandchildren Craig Repanshek (Cynthia), Katherine Brauman, Kristofer Stankovich (Erin), and Jill Rodak-Soliz (Yolanda); and great-grandchildren Kirsten, Taylor and William Brauman, Sera Repanshek, and Colton and Dylan Stankovich. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene G. Suydam. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg Chapel. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com