On May 2, 2020, Sharon Jean Sweet, 65, joined her Savior in heaven. Her loving husband, Brent was by her side when she passed. Sharon was born in Morgantown, WV on February 17, 1955 to the late Charles G. and Viola R. (Farley) Hare. Sharon graduated from Laurel High School in 1973. Upon graduation, she attended college to pursue a career in bookkeeping. Soon after, she met her true love, Brent and they married on September 17, 1977 making 42 years of "sweet" memories together. They made their home in Waldorf, MD for 34 years where they built lifelong friendships. In 2011 they moved to Fredericksburg. Sharon was a fun-loving, carefree spirit who loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. She was always ready for a party sporting a big smile, bottle of wine, dessert and freshly polished nails. Her hearty and contagious laugh was enjoyed by all. Sharon loved to entertain and be entertained. She took great pride in decorating her home and welcomed everyone with open arms. Sharon is survived by her devoted husband, Brent; brother, Charles G. Hare II (Brenda); brothers-in-law, Robert Sweet (Nancy), Terry Sweet (Celeste); nieces and nephews, Taylor, John, Brian, Lauren, and Austin; as well as many great nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

