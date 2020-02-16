On Tuesday, January 28, Mary Sophia Swiatek (Gerity), loving grandmother and life-long caretaker of many, passed away at the age of 92. She was born on January 3,1928 in Toledo, Ohio where she met and married her her high school sweetheart Ronald Swiatek. Together they raised the sunshine of their lives, Susan, and moved to Arizona in 1967. Later on, Mary Lou (as she was affectionately known all her life) and Ron moved to Virginia to be close to her daugther and son-in-law (Bob Mercurio) after their move. Known for her creativity and constant humor, she willbe remembered for crafting extravagently thoughtful gifts, recorded letters on tape, and quick wit. Her compassionate spirit and loving nature will forever be imprinted in the souls of the people whose lives she touched. Her artistic and unconventional ways inspired friends and her family. Her grandchildren Robert and Michelle are grateful for the daily presence and influence she had on their lives. Mary was a longtime caretaker of her mother Ruth, a vigilant companion to her husband Ronnie, and a loving grace in the lives of her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Gerity; mother, Ruth; husband Ronnie; brother, Larry; daughter, Susan; son-in-law Bob; grandson, James; and other loved ones. She is survived by her loving brother, Thomas Gerity (Martha); granddaughter Michelle Mercurio (Kevin Woodcox); grandson, Robert Mercurio (Becky); great-grandson Lucas Mercurio; great-granddaughter Susan E. Mercurio; Amy Mercurio; and many loving extended family members. The family would like to thank her loving caretakers Shammi Carpenter, Victoria, and the tremendous staff of Carriage Hill Health and Rehab Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Funeral and inurnment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com