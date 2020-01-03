Myron Nolan Swink, 77, of Stafford County passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Stafford Hospital. Mr. Swink was a Navy Veteran, owned a TV repair shop in Woodbridge, and retired from the FBI. He was a photographer, motorcycle enthusiast, fisherman, and hunter. Mr. Swink loved sitting on his deck and watching birds. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sandra Swink; children Melissa Swink and Vanessa Orechoff (Nicholas); grandson Zackary Jones (Tina), U.S. Army; siblings Gary Walter Swink (Midge), Alicia Ruth Robinson (George); many nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats, Odie and Barney. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Vendetta Swink, and sister Nina Swink. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Swink, Myron N.
To plant a tree in memory of Myron Swink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.