Audrey S. Synan, 83, of Spotsylvania passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Greenfield Senior Living after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mrs. Synan worked as a paraprofessional at Grafton Elementary School. Survivors include her daughters, Robyn Gallimore (Buddy), Carla Roop (Stan) and Renee Sullivan; five grandchildren; brother Barry Shelton; and sister Joyce Newton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Marshall; second husband Carl Synan; daughter Denise M. Behar; brother Glen Shelton; sister Shirley Harding; and her parents. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.