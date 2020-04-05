Azele Rose Synan, 89, of Stafford County passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2 at Mary Washington Hospital and is now in the serenity and comforting arms of her Lord and Savior. Born in Dogue, Virginia on July 2, 1930. Azele arrived in Fredericksburg in 1948 where she met and married the love of her life, her dear husband of 62 years, the late Lewis Synan. Azele's greatest love and devotion were to her family, home and her Savior. She was a loving caretaker to several close relatives who resided at Lewis and Azele's home. Azele's enthusiasm and love of life shined in her radiant smile, kind heart, laughter and sense of humor. An avid NASCAR fan, she was one of the first local ladies to drive in the Powder Puff Derbies at the Fredericksburg Speedway in the 50's and 60's. Music played a huge part in her life naturally by way of her Scottish heritage and fiddle-playing of her late father, Floyd Temple Rose. Attending Bluegrass Festivals was a favorite pastime and she would sing and tap her foot to any Bluegrass tune she heard. She loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas with family and friends. Tending to her garden and flowers and bird-watching were also favorite activities along with spoiling her pets. She was an employee at G & H Co for 33 years. Azele is survived by her children, Alice Synan-Terpstra (Earl), Esther Grant (Linwood), Okey Synan, Sr. (Gail) and Robert Synan Sr.; her beloved grandchildren, Bryan Grant, Jason Grant, Okey Synan, Jr., Jessica Synan, and Kendall Heflin; beloved great-grandchildren, Kyle, Cassidee, Mackenzie and Macie; brother, Preston Rose, Sr.; sister, Peggy Briggs; sisters-in-law, Elaine Rice, Marie Rose Lucille Smith and Betty Synan; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her fourth grandson Robert Synan, Jr. A graveside service will be held at noon on Monday, April 6, at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial contributions to the Sgt. Joshua Frazier Scholarship Memorial Fund, SPCA and American Heart Association. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to her caretakers: sister, Peggy, sister-in-law, Elaine, friend and neighbor, Pam Green and her dedicated physician, of 40 years, Dr. Stewart Kohler Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com