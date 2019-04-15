Betty Lee Barbour Synan, 85, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Betty is survived by her son Bill Thomas (Dale) and daughter, Renee Synan Sullivan, with whom she made her home. Along with grandchildren, Tiffany Sullivan, Stuart Sullivan III and great-grandson, Tanner Sullivan, who lit up her days. She is also survived by foster son Jeremy Smith of New York, grandchildren Amanda Thomas (Sean) of Pennsylvania, Christopher Thomas, Nikki Dautant and Megan Thomas of Fredericksburg. Greatgrandchildren Cerene, Ivey, Winnie, and Joey. She was preceded in death by great-grandson, Ashton Richard Thomas. Betty will be remembered lovingly by sisters June Floyd of Fredericksburg, Kathleen Childress (Owen) of Kentucky and brothers, George Jones (Barbara) of Richmond and John Jones (Susan) of Fredericksburg. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, their children and grandchildren. Betty was born May 7, 1933 in Carroll County, Md to Kurgy and Arvilla Rappoldt Barbour. In addition, she was preceded in death by stepfather Clifton Jones, Sr., siblings Clifton Jones, Jr., Linwood "Pigeon" Jones, Laverne Rappoldt and Frances Arlene Easley. Betty was a 1950 graduate of James Monroe High School and then went on to work at the American Viscose Plant. She retired from patient affairs at Quantico Naval Hospital and went into accounting with an office in downtown Fredericksburg. She spent her last 17 years of work, retiring again at age 81, at Sammy T's restaurant for her very good friends, Sam and Sibby Emory. She was a lifelong member of Fairview Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Her faith guaranteed her reward after this earthly life. She was always there to take in someone in need or lend a hand or a listening ear. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary 4123. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. The family wishes to thank grandson Stuart Sullivan III, niece Tina Riggleman and dear friend Dana Sullivan for their help, care and concern over the last several months. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SPCA of Stafford, 140 Andrew Chapel Rd,. Stafford, Va 22554 or Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Fredericksburg, Va. 22401 Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2018 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2018 at Oak Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Jones, Okey Synan, Ricky Pitts, Jr., JC Pitts, and Johann Roberts.
