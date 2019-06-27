Dianne Kay Synan, 63, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Dianne retired in 2012 from White Oak Excavating. She was active member of Canaan's Faith Church of God in Stafford. Dianne enjoyed music, dancing and cherished her family. Survivors include her fiancé, Barry B. Briggs, Sr.; her children, Kimberly Bozzell, Jamie Deshazo, and Jessica Synan; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; father, Bernard Morris; two sisters, Deborah Carter and Dorene Fitzgerald; and her best friend of 40 years, Tina Brock. She was preceded in by death by her mother, Francis Morris; sister, Roma Balderson; son, Bobby Synan and grandson, Sean Bozzell. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.