Florence Jones Knight Talley, 95, of Staunton, VA went peacefully to be with the Lord Jesus on July 23, 2019. Florence was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Blanche Jones and was preceded in death by her husband James Raymond Talley and her son Wayne Knight. Survivors include a sister Linda Cuellar; and her sons, Rodney Knight (Sue), Randall Knight, and Rick Knight (Kim). Also surviving her are three grandchildren, Laura Veintimilla, Greg Veintimilla (Victoria), and Jeff Knight (Tina); eight great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; a nephew; and cousins. Florence was an avid reader and follower of politics. She enjoyed antiquing and owned and operated an antique shop in Colonial Beach for many years. A visitation will be held from 6- 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at Wilderness Baptist Church, Spotsylvania. Reverend Amos Healy will officiate. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilderness Baptist Church. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.