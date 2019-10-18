Laurie passed away on Oct 14, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. She was preceded in life by her daughter Carrie Wilson Jenni. She is survived by her husband Roger and her two sons Justin (Brandie) Wilson, Wil (Addison) Wilson as well as her grandchildren Eve, Kylie, Nicolas and Emma. She also leaves behind mother Barbara Cross, her sisters Eileen, Christa and Barbara, her brothers Rand and William, she also had many nieces and nephews that she loved so much. Laurie was known for her free spirit and enthusiasm for all outside life. Becoming an extraordinary knowledgeable and talented gardener, she also was a great floral designer/arranger. And if you knew her, then you know much she loved her cats. She will be missed by of us whose life's she touched. Her sons are inviting you to join them in memorial to their mother to be held at Downtown Greens on Saturday Oct 19th at 1:00 PM.