Margaret Averill Tanner, 68, of Brittany Commons Blvd, Spotsylvania, Va. died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg. Born June 13, 1951 in Charlottesville she was the daughter of the late Hubert Thomas Tanner and Averill DeJarnette Tanner Coleman. She was also predeceased by a son Jonathan M. Browne, and a sister Harriet Tanner Trapanni. She was retired from VDOT and a member of the Great Hearts Service Dogs group. She is survived by a daughter Michelle Moore and husband William of Spotsylvania; and three grandchildren Marie Lynn Lansdowne, William Cody Moore, and Robert Johnston Moore. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange with interment to be private. The family will receive friends immediately after the memorial service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.