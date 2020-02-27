Eula Mae Morgan Edwards Tate, passed on February 24, 2020. She was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia on September 16, 1933. Eula Mae was the daughter of Winfield Morgan and Eather Carpenter of King George County. Eula Mae grew up in King George County on her parents' farm and attended King George schools. She retired from the A&P grocery store in Colonial Beach where she worked as a clerk and made many friends. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and former Sunday School teacher of the children there. She earned a certificate from Rappahannock Community College in childcare and was a long-time caregiver for the elderly in Westmoreland and King George counties. She enjoyed baking cakes and having family and friends over for holiday meals, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. She loved her cats--Happy, Molly, and Choxie. Eula Mae was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ruth Earleen Hannick. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Ellen Marshall of Oak Grove; Ann E. Tate of Westmoreland County; Bonnie W. Neal of Dallas, Texas; Victoria L. Tate and husband, Kenneth Bisch of King George; son, Alvin W. Tate and Judy Trowbridge of Oak Grove; and son-in-law, Curtis N. Marshall, Jr. of King George. Eula Mae is also survived by six grandchildren and their families, Richard K. Mason, Abbey M. Saft, Kimberly L. Richards, Kristin A. Sanders, Mary Beth Conklin, and Jimmy Conklin, including eight great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Caleb Richards, Blake Sanders, Ryan Brooks, Owen Conklin, Calvin Martin, Makayla and Ashley Conklin, great-great-grandson, William Brooks, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29 from 4pm-6pm at Storke Funeral Home, King George, VA. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 1 at 2pm at Shiloh Baptist Church with burial to follow in the cemetery at Shiloh. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery Trust Fund, 13457 Kings Highway, King George, VA, 22485. The family requests that notices of condolence be mailed to Ellen Marshall, 127 Worrell Lane, Colonial Beach, VA, 22443.
+1
+1