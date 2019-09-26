Janice M. Tate of Spotsylvania County passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She lived on Johnson's Corner for 57 years surrounded by her husband's family, where she made it her home. Janice was predeceased by her husband, Roy F. Tate just four years ago, but to her it seemed much longer. Janice was born in Culpeper Co., Richardsville, Va on December 31, 1940 to Archie and Ada Mastin Martin. Janice was baptized at an early age and became a member of Richardsville United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by a sister, Ada Belle, and two brothers, Leroy and J. Thomas Martin. She is survived by two sisters, Sharon Umstead (Ken) of Rhoadesville, Va, and Alice Jenkins (Frank) of Brandy Station, Va. She is also survived by three brothers, Rev. Sandy Martin (Janice) of Culpeper, Va; Robert Martin (Debbie), and Mike Martin (Rita), both of Richardsville, Va. There are too many loving nieces and nephews to list. Janice had two children; Roy F. Tate Jr (Sharon) of Richardsville, Va, and Tracy M. Paytes-Tucker (James) of Locust Grove, Va; four grandchildren; Terri Lynn Simmerman (Nathan), Toni Paytes-Bosserman (Jerry), Kelsey Tate Garrison (Michael), and her only grandson, Thomas W. Paytes. She also had 11 adorable great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one special niece, Diane Heflin, of Johnson's Corner. The family would like to thank Phillip-RN and John-EMT in the Emergency Department for their special care, as well as, Amy-RN, Catalina-RN, and the doctors of the MICU at Mary Washington Hospital. Services will be held at Richardsville United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation with the family will begin at 2pm at the church, with a graveside service to follow at 3pm in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Richardsville United Methodist Church; Cemetery Fund; 29235 Richards Ferry Road Richardsville, Va 22736. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.