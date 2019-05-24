A funeral services for Reverend Emily Plummer Tate, 81, of Oldham, Va, widow of Claude M. Tate, Sr., mother of Bishop Claude M. Tate, Jr., Reverend Lorenza Tate and Reverend Sheila Tate Hamlin, beloved minister, former educator and community leader, will be held Friday May 24, 2019 at 11 am at the Rappahannock Church of Christ in Warsaw, Virginia. Friends may call at the church on Friday 9 am until time of service. Services of comfort and trust provided by the Berry O. Waddy Funeral Home and Cremations Service, Burgess
