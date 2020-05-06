Okki Tatum, 77, of Stafford, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg. An avid gardener, she was known as the "Lady with the pink hat" and would work in her garden at 4:30 AM with birds eager to drink from her watering hose every morning. She proudly showed off her flower garden to neighbors who commented on her well manicured yard. Each Spring, her front yard bloomed in bright, welcoming colors that brought joy to passers by. She loved to crochet, and created many beautiful blankets and doilies over the years. She had an exceptionally keen eye for detail, and always presented herself with great poise, dignity, grace and style. Okki loved to create new memories for her family and friends, always putting others first before herself. She was a phenomenal cook, creating many fusion dishes from Asian, American, and African American staples, along with many other ethnic cultures. Okki is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Bennie F. Tatum, Jr. of Stafford; her talented daughter, Gina A. Tatum of Locust Grove; and her "grand puppy," Muzzy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, neighbors, family and friends who supported Okki and her family during her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations in Okki's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org and to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
