Mr. Ralph R. Tatum, 88, of Spotsylvania County died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a long-fought battle with cancer. Born in Stuart, VA, he had retired as the Assistant Superintendent of Personnel for Spotsylvania County public schools. He was an educator for 32 years in the state of Virginia. He was a member of the Spotsylvania County Afro American Teacher's Association. Ralph was a member of Shiloh (New Site) Baptist Church, where he was active in the Men's Ministry and was a trustee. He was a founding member of the Twenty Gentlemen Club and was also a member of the Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity. Survivors include his son, Ralph Eric Tatum of Columbia SC; a daughter and son-in-law, Juana and Keith Thornton of Manassas VA; one sister, Lucille Hill of Martinsville VA, and five grandsons. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, at Shiloh (New Site) Baptist Church with the Rev. Anthony A. Parrish, Sr., officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. There will be a wake from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 3, at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA.
Tatum, Ralph R.
Service information
Feb 3
Viewing
Monday, February 3, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Feb 4
Viewing
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site)
525 Princess Anne Street
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Feb 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
11:00AM
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site)
525 Princess Anne Street
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Feb 4
Interment
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
12:00AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3702 Loren Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
