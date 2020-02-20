Belinda Karen Taylor Belinda Karen Taylor obtained angel wings on February 6, 2020 after a 16-year battle with cancer. Daughter of Charlie and Laurine Brewer of East Hartford, CT. Predeceased by her parents, brother Ervin Brewer, and Sister Sheila Brewer. She leaves her sister Shirley McGowan of Silver Spring, MD, brother Charles Wade Brewer of East Hartford, CT, and her daughters, Brianna and Tamika Taylor of Stafford, VA, along with many nieces and nephews. Belinda will forever be within the hearts of family and friends; she will forever rest peacefully. Loving, laughing, and living with us...always. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com.
Service information
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Rd
Stafford, VA 22554
186 Shelton Shop Rd
Stafford, VA 22554
