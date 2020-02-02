Cheryl Lynn Taylor (Rudich), 49, of Fredericksburg peacefully passed away from cancer on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Stafford Hospital. She is survived by her sons, James Henry Taylor V, Nathaniel Rudich Taylor, Noah Patrick Taylor, and James A. Bradley, of the home; mother, Barbara S. Rudich (Hess); brothers, Michael E. Rudich, William P. Rudich, and Stephen M. Rudich; four nieces; and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Taylor IV; son, Jacob O'Ryan Taylor; and father, Steve M. Rudich. Her family will be receiving guests at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 7 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310-A Old Plank Road in Fredericksburg. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at mullinsthompsonstafford.com.
