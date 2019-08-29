Thelma A. Taylor, 85 of Ruther Glen, VA entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 23, 2019. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home, 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA 22427. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mangohick Baptist Church, 147 Mangohick Church Rd., Hanover, VA 23069 with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com.