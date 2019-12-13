Bruce Edward Teal III, 51 of Washington, DC. entered into eternal rest on Nov. 28, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, his parents, Shirley Arneta and Bruce Edward Teal, Jr., one sister, Dr. Cydney Teal of Elton. Md. four sons; Cameron, Dylan, Ethan and Dominic. Two devoted nephews; Matthias and Cohen. With honor and respect he leaves behind aunts Peggy and Daisy, Uncle Rene, former wife Beth, former brother in-law, Jason and a host of beloved cousin, relatives and friends. And for his friends, they held a very special place in his heart, they were as close as any brother or sister could ever be, he loved and cherished them all. Viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 4-8pm at McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Ave, Richmond, Va. 23222. Funeral services will be held 2pm Saturday, Dec.14, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 186 Shelton Shop Rd. Stafford Courthouse, Va. 22554, with the Rev. Emmanuel Lipscomb officiating. Interment will follow 1:00 pm Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at the family cemetery in Crew, Va. Family and friends are invited to repast immediately following interment at: Quality Inn HWY 360 & 460, 419 North Agnew Street, Burkeville, Va., 23922, 434-767-3750. Family requests that cards and condolences be mailed to McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Ave. Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to a charity of your choice.