Robert "Bob" Arnold Terry Sr., 56 of Stafford passed away suddenly of a heart attack at Stafford Hospital on Friday, March 6, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Lani; three sons, Robert "Link" Terry Jr., Nicholas Terry and wife, Rebecca, and Heath "Scooter" Terry; brother, Johnnie Terry (Vicky); sister, Karen Ailstock(Paul); and two grandchildren, Lelu and Tate. The family will receive friends at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00-2:30 pm, with a celebration of life starting at 2:30 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his honor to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
