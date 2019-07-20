Linwood A. Thacker, 92, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Mr. Thacker was a long time member of Round Oak Baptist Church, a member of VFW Post 3103, and a WWII veteran. He worked as an electrician for FMC Plant, and later retired from NSWC Dahlgren. He enjoyed gardening and supplying the community with the fruits of his labor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah and Jennie Thacker; his brother, Franklin Thacker; and his sister, Melba Oesterheld. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Della B. Thacker; his sister-in-law, Jolene White (George); and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Round Oak Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Rd, Woodford, VA 22580, or to the Spotsylvania Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 101, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com