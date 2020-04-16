David Thomas It is with great sadness we announce that David Lee Thomas,50, of Fredericksburg passed away on April 10,2020. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed the beach, hunting,fishing & was always seen with his trusty metal detector close by. He loved his job at CDS trucking as an instructor & inspired countless students. He is survived by his parents Vinson & Anna Thomas, wife Peggy Thomas, brother Donald Thomas (Kim), daughter Desaray Walker (Shannon),grandsons Aiden & Tyson, stepchildren Michael & Jessica and numerous family members. He was a beloved husband, son, father and Papal who will be missed by all. *we will announce a celebration of life at a later date*
