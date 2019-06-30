Joyce J. Thomas, 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Joyce was on dialysis for more than five years; on May 20th she met with her team of doctors and decided to stop dialysis. Her goal was to beat dialysis, which she did. 2 Cor. 5:8 We are confident I say and willing rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. We will love her forever and are thankful for her strong faith in God. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at Grace Church, 1006 Williamstown Dr., Dumfries, VA 22026. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Burial will be on Wednesday, July 3 in Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Rd., Waldorf, MD 20601. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.