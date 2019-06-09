Marlin Amos Thomas, 86, of King George died of a fungal/respiratory infection, Thursday, June 6, 2019 in his home of 50 years surrounded by his wife of 66 years, Carol and his loving family. Born in Allenwood, PA, he was the last of nine children born to Mary Ellen and Lewis Thomas. He graduated in the Class of 1950 from Watsontown High School and enlisted in the U. S. Army in January 1953 and served in Korea and Japan. Marlin and all four of his brothers served in the military. April 4, 1953, he married Carol L. Horn of Dewart, PA. He graduated from Lycoming College in 1960 with a BA degree in Mathematics and in 1961 he received his Master's degree in Mathematics from Bucknell University. While he was a student at Bucknell he was recruited by Naval Surface Warfare Center. He received his PhD in statistics from VPI in 1969. While at NSWC, he was Head of the Mathematical Statistics Branch from 1969 until his retirement in 1989. He was an adjunct professor in Statistics for VPI and taught statistics at NSWC to engineers and scientists from 1963-1995. He was a member of the School Board of King George County from 1972-1983 and was chairman for 9 of those years. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in King George where he had served as Junior and Senior Warden. Marlin had an interesting life beyond his career. He was a master craftsman and made many pieces of furniture for the family, loved sailing, a skilled photographer and author of three books. Two of his books, "Lewey and Mary Ellen Moving On" and "Looking thru Lewey's Lens 100 years ago" were published. His third book, "Letters from John" was a work in progress. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol L. Thomas; two daughters, Matilda Harvey(Scott)of Arlington and Holly Lokie (Andrew) of Willard, MO; a son, Daniel Thomas (Janet) of Fredericksburg; five grandchildren, Shawn (Erica), Brook (Michael ), Cassidy, Skye and Tessa; three great-grandchildren, Alana, Liam and Owen. Two granddaughters, Kendra and Mariah preceded him in death. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, King George, VA. 22485. Burial will follow in the church cemetery and a reception will follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation or King George Education Foundation. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.