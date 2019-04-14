On April 11, 2019, Janice Ann Thomason passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. Janice was born on April, 23 1941 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She attended school in Baltimore County Maryland and loved being a hair dresser for over 25 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Clarice Greggs. Survivors include her loving husband and life partner, Larry Thomason of 54 years; her children, LaRay Thomason and Raymond Taylor; her grandchildren, Charlene Gibson, Heather Gibson and Cody Taylor; great grandchildren, whom she adored, Aden Kearns, Erica Kearns, Emilia Benvenuto and Annabelle Gibson; her sister Linda Beck; and nephews and niece, Todd Cowan, William "Hank" Beck Jr and Lori Freeman. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Unionville, with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 12:00 noon. Reverend Ralph Satter will officiate. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be held at a later date at Culpeper National Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.