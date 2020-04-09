Charles, age 36, died Monday, April 6, at the VCU Medical Center after a brief illness. Charles is survived by his parents, Michael and Marilyn Thompson of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and two sisters, Cheryl Bird (Dave) of Fredericksburg and Jamie Chowning (David) of Denver, Colorado. He also leaves behind a daughter, Katherine Thompson, who lives in El Paso, Texas, with her mother, Brittany Snyder; his grandmother, Dottie Thompson of Fredericksburg, and several nephews and a niece. We are comforted by the knowledge that he is at peace. A memorial will be planned at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.