George Edward "Buddy" Thompson Jr., 58, of Spotsylvania passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home of natural causes. Born in Stafford County, he graduated from Stafford Senior High School and worked over 25 years in the Automotive Industry for Pohanka Nissan of Fredericksburg. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Nationals and NASCAR. He was a loving father to his three children who remember him as a robust man who was full of life, wore his heart on his sleeve and undeniably as the greatest air guitar player. Our fondest memories include impromptu father/daughter dances, the proud look in his eyes teaching his only son all about baseball, dirt bikes and camping, and how music captivated his soul. His passion for cars, sports and music live on in his children who cherished these joyful times. Buddy is survived by his children, Brittany Thompson, Samantha Thompson (Chris Jenkins), and Jarred Thompson; grandchildren Amelia and Landon Thompson, and Callie Jenkins. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Edward Thompson Sr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Thompson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be private and held at a later date. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.