Matthew Ryan Thompson, 50, went to heaven Saturday, July 27, 2019. Matt attended Colonial Beach High School and King George High School. He worked as a foreman in high voltage electricity in major municipal and private industry construction. Matt was a loving father, brother, son, and uncle to daughter, Ally Dawn Thompson of North Charleston, South Carolina; brother, Marc and his wife Priscilla, and daughter Shayla of Tennessee; his nephew, Daniel Ryan Irving Thompson of King George, VA; and his parents, Ruth and Galen Thompson of King George, VA. Matt enjoyed being with his many friends and coworkers. A Celebration of Life will be observed at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cancer Society or The Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.