Michael O Thompson, 60, of Woodford passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his daughter's home. Mr. Thompson worked as a hazmat driver at ARC3 Gases for almost 35 years. Survivors include his wife, Judy Thompson; children Suzan Collins (Rickey, Jr.) and Amanda Moreland; grandchildren Traci, Emili, Jessi, Lenzi, Zoey, River, Michael, and Allie; mother Zona Hoover; siblings Mona Burns, Alfred Thompson, Judy Brooks, and Roger Ober. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Barb and father Opie Thompson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place in the Lambert Family Cemetery in Bartow, WV. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.