John Richard Thomson (89) of Dahlgren, VA, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. John was born May 30, 1930, in Staten Island, NY. As a young man, John worked for the American Embassy in Athens, Greece, before serving in the US Army as a staff sergeant during the Korean War. John later studied at George Washington Univ and Corcoran School of Art. It was in Washington, DC, where he met the love of his life, Mary. After they were married, John and Mary lived in New York where he worked as an illustrator and cartographic draftsman. They later moved to Alexandria, VA, where John worked for the County of Fairfax. The family then moved to Dahlgren, VA, where John took a job as an Engineering Technician. He retired from NSWC after 32 years. John was an incredible artist and could fix almost anything. He loved sailing, fishing, the beach, automobiles, and working with his hands. He was an active member of the Dahlgren Lions Club and helped Oakland Baptist Church. John loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Thomson; his children John "Tad" Thomson (Susan), Mary Kay Stensvad (Torrey), Bonnie Knight (Rusty), Robert Thomson, and Kerry Trenor (Mark); his grandchildren Katie Jahann (Darius), Keith Hartman (Jen), Caroline Rae, Lee Hartman, Holly Thomson, Kevin Thomson, Ellie Knight, Colin Knight, Allison Trenor, and Joseph Knight; and his great-grandchildren George Hartman and Andy Jahann. John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Herbert "Red" Thomson. John's wishes were to be cremated, and the family will schedule a memorial for a later date. More on his life and a place to leave online condolences may be found at storkefuneralhome.com.
