Joanne P. Thorburn, age 74, of Locust Grove passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Joanne was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Thomas C. Thorburn; children Thomas Scott Thorburn and Lisa Miles (Jeff); grandchildren Autumn, Drew, Jack, Abbey, and Sarah; great-granddaughter Nevaeh; four sisters; two brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at River of Life Worship Center. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.