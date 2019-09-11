Louise G. Thornton, 100, of Fredericksburg died Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born at "Braynefield" in Caroline County, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Thornton, III and a sister, Kathleen Ayers. She is survived by three children, Edward G. Thornton, IV (Janet), Bill Thornton (Linda) and Lou Brent; three grandchildren, Jennifer Farrar (Chris), Stefanie Thornton, and Will Thornton; and three great-grandchildren, Aidan Huff. Nolan Huff, and Christopher Farrar. A private graveside service will be Sat. Sept. 14, 2019 at Braynefield Family Cemetery with Rev. Sarah Schutte officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice