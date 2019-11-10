Louise R. Thornton, 81, of Spotsylvania, passed away November 5, 2019, at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center . Mrs. Thornton, the widow of Benjamin Thornton, is survived by two children, Tammye and Michael Thornton. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Dr., Fredericksburg, on Tuesday, November 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. The homegoing service will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site) at 525 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, on Wednesday, November 13, at 11 a.m.