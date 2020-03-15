Merle "Annie" Thornton, 102, passed peacefully at Mease Hospital in Dunedin, Florida, March 9, 2020. Known as Mommy T., Mrs. Thornton cared for children, in her home, at preschools, and at Quantico Marine Base. After growing up on a poultry farm in Bowling Green, Va., she was a 41-year resident of Port Royal on the Rappahannock River with her husband of 68 years, the late Joseph D. Thornton. She loved her family, gardening, and fishing. Merle is survived by her sons, Joseph D. (Pat), and William H. (Susan), as well as five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Family and friends are invited to a viewing at Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green, March 20, 6-8 p.m.; and a service March 21, 11 a.m., at Salem Baptist Church, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford, Va. Donations accepted: Mease Foundation, www.mortonplantmeasefoundation.org or www.salembaptist.org. Online condolences at www.storkefuneralhome.com