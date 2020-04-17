Gregory Glen Thorsted, 55, of King George, VA, passed away Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, at his home. Greg was born July 4th, 1964, to Kenneth and Rose Thorsted in Ridgecrest, CA. He grew up in Spotsylvania, VA and graduated Valedictorian from Courtland High School in 1982. He graduated from New Mexico State in 1986 and for thirty-four years served the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, VA as an electrical engineer. Greg was a dedicated husband and father and a devout Catholic. He found great joy in hunting, fishing, camping, grilling, eating crabs, listening to country music, spending time with family, and watching his son compete in swim meets and soccer games. Greg will be dearly missed, and fondly remembered for his intelligence, his sense of humor, his big heart, and his spectacular fireworks displays. Greg is survived by his loving wife of thirty-four years, Mary; his devoted son, Stephen; his brothers Michael (Stacey), David, Gary (Teresa), Steven (Pam), Mark (Shelby), and Martin (Chris); his sisters Shelley Morgan (Dennis), Patti Payne (Rick), Laure Browne (Joe), Teresa Seamon (John), and Susie Birak (Brad); his best friend Rick Payne; dear friends Terence and Stephanie Johnson (Celi); and numerous nieces and nephews. His remains rest at the Storke Funeral Home in King George, VA, where the family will receive friends on Monday, April 20th from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in King George, VA. Service will be private but televised to follow social distance protocol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 11 Irving Avenue, Colonial Beach, VA 22443 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/give.html). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
