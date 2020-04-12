It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret "Maggie" Ann Maurer Tice announces her passing after a courageous battle with ALS, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the age of 68. Maggie is adored and deeply missed by Dan, her husband of 48 years and her children, Dana (Adam), Lisa, and Tony (Ashley). Maggie was the beloved grandmother to Ethan, Cameron, Owen, Riley, Sarah, Carson, Jackson, and Adelyn. Maggie was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Donna Maurer, her father in law, Homer Dean Tice, and her brother Mike Maurer. Maggie will be lovingly remembered by her mother in law, Rose Tice and her siblings, Paulette (Wayne) Cottrill, Larry (Carole) Maurer, Donna (Mike) Myers, Mark (Becky) Maurer, and Mary (Dan) Bruton, her sister in law, Jackie Maurer, and all of her nieces and nephews. Maggie also touched the lives of countless family members and friends. There are no plans for services at this time due to social restrictions related to Covid-19. Memorial donations in memory of Maggie can be made to The ALS Association (alsa.org). Online condolences and fond memories of Maggie may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.