Jennifer M. Tickle, 45, of Rhoadesville passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at UVA Medical Center. Survivors include her husband, Matt Tickle; children Devin and Nathan Tickle; mother Mary Ann MiIkie; sisters Denise Porter, Julie Hasenfus and Lisa Bruce; and nephews Jonathan and Joshua Hasenfus. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Calvary Chapel of Fredericksburg, 3625 Latimers Knoll Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.