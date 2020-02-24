Clarence W. Tignor, 85, of Tignor, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was the owner/operator of the country store, Tignor's Store in Tignor, Virginia since 1963. He farmed over 60 years in Caroline and Essex County , and loved gardening and hunting. He was also the founder of the CAT Hunt Club, and enjoyed hunting most of his life. He was married to his beloved wife of 62 years, Elsie Allen Tignor. Also surviving are his children, Sharon Pauley, Lisa Harmon (Tommy), Clarence Tignor Jr. (Sheila), Kim Crump; grandchildren; Nicole Bischoff (Channing), Hunter Pauley (Emilee), Carly Celesky (Gregory), CJ Crump, and Kaiya Crump; one great-grandson, Tatum Bischoff; brothers, John Tignor and George Tignor; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Upper Essex Baptist Church Cemetery, Caret, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Upper Essex Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 225, Caret, Va. 22436.