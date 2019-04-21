Courtney Tillett died suddenly in his sleep at home in Lubbock on Wednesday, April 10. A graduate of Chancellor High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, he received his undergraduate degree from Roanoke College and a Master of Arts with emphasis on special education from Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland. In Baltimore he worked at the Rainbow School and the Johns Hopkins Center for the study of the brain before spending ten years in China and the UAE managing and coordinating special needs programs at international schools. In Lubbock he worked at the Sylvan Learning Center and had returned to the United States to pursue a doctorate in education. An avid golfer and sports fan, in high school he was a star basketball and track athlete setting his high school's 800-meter record which stood for over 20 years. Previously he established Hawaii's all-time youth 400-meter record that has not been broken in 30 years. A two-time captain of Roanoke College's men's track team he also holds Roanoke's 800-meter indoor record. At graduation, he was named Roanoke's most outstanding literary and writing student. Over the years he accumulated many accolades as a gifted teacher of autistic and learning-disabled children. This work was his passion. A member of a military family he lived in seven states as a youth and since had travelled to over 40 countries mainly in Asia and SE Asia. He leaves his wife Coleton of Dubai; his father and stepmother Samuel and Future Akins-Tillett of Lubbock; his mother Mary Tillett of Vienna, Virginia; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Shannon Mattive and wife Shannon of Spotsylvania, Virginia; Brett Tillett and wife Rebecca of Chesterfield, Virginia; three nephews and three nieces, numerous cousins and two uncles Greg Tillett of Destin, Florida and David Tillett of Indianapolis, Indiana; two aunts, Peggy Tillett of Ardmore, Oklahoma and Janet Tillett of Shelbyville, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Fred and Jo Tillett of Indianapolis and Urey and Cleo Chandler of Alamogordo, New Mexico. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. (EST) on April 24, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church in Spotsylvania, Virginia. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in his name be made to any autistic or special needs supporting organization.