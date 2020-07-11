Diane Doughty Tobin, 80, of Franklin, Virginia, died June 20, 2020 in Fairfax, Virginia. Born in Norfolk in 1939 to Lorrie Carraway Doughty and William Allen "Catfish" Doughty, she grew up in Franklin. She graduated from Longwood College, earning a bachelor's degree in education and making lifelong friends who held a special place in her heart. Diane lived in Fredericksburg for a number of years and was active in the Junior Woman's Club and the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation. She later moved back to Franklin where her church, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, and its people were central to her life. She enjoyed singing in the choir, attending Bible study, and participating in Episcopal Church Women. Her work was varied and people-focused. She taught elementary school, worked for an insurance trade magazine in Washington, D.C., worked in sales, and eventually made a successful career in executive recruiting for high-tech companies in the Hampton Roads area. Diane was devoted to her family and touched many lives with her bright light. She loved meeting new people and treasured her longtime friends. She enjoyed singing in the Franklin Community Choir and being a "Book Buddy" in the Franklin Public Schools' reading program. She volunteered for the Alzheimer's Association, putting her sales skills to work in generating donations and helping with support group meetings. She also volunteered at Southampton Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her son Matthew Allen Tobin, his wife Laura, and her two beloved grandchildren McKenzie and Emma, all of Fredericksburg, and by her daughter Jennifer Tobin of Philadelphia, as well as dear cousins, nieces, and nephews in the Carraway family, and many good friends. A memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Franklin, Virginia.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…