Joseph E. Toler, 65, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Joe lived a rewarding life filled with incredible experiences. He served in the Air Force for 6 years, and then continued his career with the Federal Government, where he was given the opportunity to travel the world. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, but most of all he was a mentor in life to, not only family and friends, but to all those he worked with. Joe remained humble throughout his success and always put others first. He had a passion to help others, strived for perfection, all while never letting the stressors of life show. Joe lived by the motto "life is too short", and worked hard all while being able to enjoy the simple things in life. Through his experiences, he gained wisdom and knowledge that others looked up to. The life lessons that he held dear were passed on to everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him, and will be remembered forever. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia Toler; three daughters, Erin, Beth (Mike), Megan (Wesley Jr); six grandchildren, Kiara, Dylan, Leah, Caleb, Nathan, and Christian; as well as several close brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Joseph is preceded in death by his father, Ervin Toler, and his mother, Doris Toler. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at the funeral home chapel. The family will receive guests after the services at noon at the Hampton Inn Hotel and Suites at Celebrate Virginia for fellowship. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.