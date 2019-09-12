Myrna L. Tolley, 72, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Tolley was the owner and operator of Lancaster's Beauty Shop for over 50 years. She was a member of Ferry Farm Baptist Church, former member of Belle Plains Boat Club, and a former volunteer for the American Cancer Society, where she helped introduce the Look Good Feel Better Program to the Fredericksburg Area. She received the first highest award ever given to a volunteer, The Sunrise Award. She served as a committee chair for Relay for Life for over fifteen years and was a VFW Citizen of the Year in 1990. She received the highest volunteer award for the Reach to Recovery program, the Theresa Lassiter Award. She loved helping others feel good, whether through her laughter or sending them a card. Survivors include her husband, Lionel "Sonny" Tolley; daughter Heather Taylor; step-daughters Karen Bristow (Mike), Lori Stallings (Sandy) and DeeAnn Miller; step-sons Stuart Tolley (Patty), John Tolley (Becky), Charles Taylor (Tracey), Keith Taylor (Lisa) and Randy Taylor (Jennifer); 13 step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and four "Special" granddaughters Gracie, Hailey, Ryliegh, and Kaylie Wills; "sister"-in-law Janice Lancaster; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Taylor; parents, Arlington and Violet Lancaster; sisters Mary Jane Shelton and Marjorie Mann; brother Larry Lancaster; and nephew F. Maxie Mann. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14 at Ferry Farm Baptist Church, with a reception to follow. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmorland Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.