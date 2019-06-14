On May 5, 2019, Rubby Ann Tolley, loving mother of three went to be with the Lord. She was born in Fredericksburg,VA on May 4, 1971. Rubby is preceded in death by her father, James Tolley, and survived by her mother, Shirley Tolley. She was the loving mother of three sons, Matthew Allen Tolley (Amber), Zachary Michael Klein and James Edward Tolley. A service will be held on June 17, 2019 @ 6PM at New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, Fredericksburg, VA with private interment to follow. Online condolences may be made at foundandsons.com.
