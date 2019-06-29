Lola Geraldine Tolley Tomlin, 90, of Locust Grove, VA passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born in Big Island, VA on March 27, 1929. She was the daughter of James Carl Tolley and Lucy Tomlinson Tolley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence Edward Tomlin; and her sisters Maxine Wright, Nancy Stanley, Enith Hill and brother James Tolley. Geraldine was a faithful member of HCBC loving and serving God as a Teacher and choir member. She retired from General Electric after 25 years of service where she inspected and constructed transistor boards. She loved coffee, shopping, reading, family and anything lavender. She kept her strong and creative hands busy cooking, sewing, quilting, as well as completing various forms of needlework. Geraldine is survived by her children, Michael Allen Tomlin (Rebecca), Phyllis Diane Tanner (Glenn), Billie Jo Keller (Nate); 5 Grandchildren and 14 Great- Grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Geraldine's memory please consider Mary Washington Hospice 2300 Fall Hill Avenue Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The team descended as earthly angels to provide robust comfort care to Geraldine and her family, A funeral service and celebration of Geraldine`s life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Hunting Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow in the church`s cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg 220 Breezewood Dr. Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.