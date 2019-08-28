Jason Russell "Bully" Toombs, 45, passed away peacefully at home, after a courageous battle with leukemia on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Angelique; their sons, Madison, Cody, and Ashton; and daughter Haley. Jason was born January 22, 1974 in Fredericksburg to JR and Billie Toombs. He was a lifelong resident of Stafford County. Jason worked at Walmart for 24 years, eventually rising to the Assistant Manager position at the Garrisonville store. Jason met the love of his life, Angelique, in 2008 and they were married on October 10, 2009. Jason was a devoted father, brother, son, bulldog owner, uncle, and friend. He always brought so much joy and laughter to all who knew him. Jason was a motorcycle enthusiast and the founder of the VTX East Coast Gathering. He was also a member of the Brothers Bound IMC. Jason enjoyed spending time with his kids fishing, crabbing, and going to Kings Dominion. Jason is survived by his wife, four children, his parents, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his sister, Ashleigh Toombs, and grandparents Jean Stewart and Anna and Alvin Toombs. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 30 Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Saturday, August 31 at the funeral home. Interment will following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow at St. Matthias United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society or the Stafford County Animal Shelter. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.